Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-06-26 09:12 CEST -- On June 26, 2019, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing and admission to trading of 20 000 additional bonds issued on the second series of AS LHV Group bond program. Proceeding from the above, 20 000 additional bonds of AS LHV Group (LHV Group subordinated bond 28.11.2028, ISIN code: EE3300111558) will be listed on Baltic Bond List on Thursday, June 27, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 40 000 bonds of AS LHV Group (ISIN: EE3300111558) will be traded under the trading code LHVB060028A on or about Thursday, June 27, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.