

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said it will host a Crash Sale on July 15 for customers around the world. On July 15, eBay will provide deals on top brands, including LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Garmin. eBay will offer too-good-to-be-true deals that will drop if Amazon crashes on the day.



eBay's Crash sale is part of a series of events extending over a three-week period starting from July 1. During the first week of the July event, the company will offer savings on summer essentials and appliances. During the next two weeks (July 8-22), eBay will offer new deals every day, on tech, smart home devices and home appliances.



