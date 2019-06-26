Indian Quick Service Restaurant Chain Zabardast Selects StaffConnect's Mobile Employee Engagement Platform to Improve Two-Way Communication for Its Deskless Workforce

Fast-growing Provider of Fresh, Healthy and Homemade Indian Street Food Relies on StaffConnect to Build Strong Levels of Engagement Ensuring All Employees Are Valued and Have a Voice

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce , today announced that Zabardast , an Indian food Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator, is using StaffConnect for real-time, two-way communication to build strong levels of engagement across its deskless workforce while delivering the highest quality food experience for its customers. As a result, the fast-growing restaurant chain can share its brand values, timely news, promotions and other company information to keep employees informed while ensuring they have a voice and feel valued.



Zabardast was founded by inspirational female entrepreneur Neelofar Khan, who is passionate about disrupting the classical Indian restaurant sector by bringing fresh, healthy and homemade food to customers. The restaurant chain is distributed across seven locations in London and surrounding areas. Zabardast specializes in customer configured Indian wraps and a unique Biryani Bar offering a convenient, quick service format that exemplifies quality and is focused on the highest customer experience and satisfaction levels.

"We wanted to create a food company that reflected our values around vibrant, wholesome eating while giving customers more choices suited to their own tastes, whether it be vegetarian, vegan or halal," said Neelofar Khan. "Since introducing the home cooked Indian wrap concept, the company has flourished, and we have multiple locations to manage, with a diverse distributed workforce that includes mostly deskless personnel. We needed a way to communicate with all our employees so they would feel informed, connected and engaged and part of a special culture with distinct values."

Prior to using StaffConnect's mobile employee engagement platform, Zabardast (which means "awesome"), would cascade information through branch managers, which meant that deskless workers would frequently go without hearing about recent news, offers, and other developments. This put them at risk of feeling out of the loop and therefore, disengaged.

The Bureau of National Affairs reports that $11 billion is lost each year due to employee turnover - a consequence of employee disengagement. As a result, many businesses are challenged with finding a systematic approach for facilitating reliable two-way communication with employees and deskless staff to increase engagement levels. Deskless employees face more limitations than those onsite, in terms of communication and access to company systems, which negatively impacts their level of engagement and productivity.

"Now with StaffConnect, we have an efficient and consistent way to send and receive food orders and other vital information, in real-time using the secure chat feature of the app," said Khan. "It has made a huge difference in our overall communication, operational efficieny and we like the fact that it helps us not only communicate better, but as a result, allows us to strengthen our bond with each and every employee, regardless of their location."

Zabardast has created a culture where all employees matter and it is committed to the investment, training, and development of all of its employees - regardless of their role or location. The restaurant chain is currently using StaffConnect for ongoing video training and has created a recipe manual with detailed ingredients and step-by-step methods to create delicious healthy food items while ensuring consistent, repeatable processes from food preparation, orders, pickup and delivery to ensure the highest quality service and customer experience.

"Zabardast is taking a leading position in the restaurant industry to proactively communicate and share its vision and values, reinforcing a culture where every employee matters," said Geraldine Osman, CMO, StaffConnect. "With the StaffConnect Mobile Employee Engagement app, Zabardast is able to share company-wide information, news, policies, and other critical content to both onsite and deskless workers. This real-time, two-way communication empowers all employees to express their views, collaborate and share knowledge which equates to increased job satisfaction, brand loyalty and a positive employee experience."

For more about employee engagement and the deskless workforce, visit:

"How Mobile-First Technology Can Help Solve the Employee Engagement Crisis for The Hospitality Industry?" - eBook: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/download-the-hospitality-ebook/ (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/download-the-hospitality-ebook/)

Hospitality eBook Infographic: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/wp-content/uploads/finalstaffconnect-hospitality-ebook-infographic-final-6.26.19.pdf.pdf (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/wp-content/uploads/finalstaffconnect-hospitality-ebook-infographic-final-6.26.19.pdf.pdf)

Connecting Deskless Employees video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PInhpPdo5rc (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PInhpPdo5rc)

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PInhpPdo5rc) The Impact of Employee Disengagement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MZdk-Zx3OY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MZdk-Zx3OY)

Tweet this: .@StaffConnectApp Announces Indian Quick Service Restaurant Chain Zabardast Chooses StaffConnect's Mobile Employee Engagement Solution for Two-way Communication for Deskless Workforce https://www.staffconnectapp.com/press-releases/ EmployeeEngagement DesklessWorkforce InternalComms IC Mobile EmployeeExperience HR Hospitality

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutionsfor the deskless workforce. The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

Media Resources

PR Contact:

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group for StaffConnect





