

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the latest crackdown on illegal robocalls, which are automated telemarketing calls, the Federal Trade Commission or FTC along with the U.S. Department of Justice have blocked over one billion such calls.



In the joint operation, named 'Operation Call it Quits,' the agencies took 94 actions targeting companies nationwide that are responsible for these illegal calls. The robocalls were made for a variety of products and services which includes credit card interest rate reduction services, money-making opportunities, and medical alert systems.



In a statement, the FTC noted that 'Operation Call it Quits' includes four new cases and three new settlements from the FTC alone. The Justice department filed two of the new cases on the FTC's behalf.



The latest FTC cases were against First Choice Horizon LLC, 8 Figure Dream Lifestyle, Derek Jason Bartoli as well as Media Mix 365, LLC.



Along with these actions, 25 federal, state, and local agencies have brought 87 enforcement actions.



So far, the total number of cases brought by FTC against illegal robocallers and Do-Not-Call or DNC violators have reached 145.



The operation is part of FTC's ongoing efforts to control the huge number of pre-recorded telemarketing calls as well as to help educate consumers about illegal robocalls.



Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said, 'We're all fed up with the tens of billions of illegal robocalls we get every year,. Today's joint effort shows that combatting this scourge remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies around the nation.'



The FTC further promotes the development of technology-based solutions to block robocalls and combat caller ID spoofing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX