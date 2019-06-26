

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened a tad lower on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve officials tempered rate cut hopes.



Simmering U.S.-Iran tensions and caution ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting this weekend also weighed on markets.



The benchmark DAX was down 15 points or 0.12 percent at 12,213 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



Deutsche Bank AG advanced 1.4 percent. Media reports suggest that global head of equities Peter Selman is likely to step down from his role as the company plans to downsize its investment bank.



Siltronic shares jumped nearly 3 percent after Micron Technology Inc expressed optimism that good demand for DRAM will return to healthy year-over-year growth in the second half of calendar 2019.



Electric utility group E.ON was moving lower as it offered to sell assets in Hungary, Germany and the Czech Republic to address antitrust concerns from the European Union surrounding the company's bid for rival Innogy's network and retail assets.



Industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp jumped 5.2 percent on reports of a possible offer from Kone for its elevator business.



In economic release, Germany's consumer confidence is set to fall in July as income expectations suffer significant setbacks, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped to 9.8 in July from 10.1 in June. The score was forecast to fall marginally to 10.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX