Proanthocyanidins Market Worth $280 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Proanthocyanidins Market by Source (Cranberry, Grape Seed, and Pine Bark), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Functional Food & Beverages), Type (Type A and Type B), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Proanthocyanidins Market is estimated at USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 280 million by 2025. Proanthocyanidins are rich in antioxidants and provide several health benefits to consumers; for instance, they help in healing wounds, improve bone strength, aid in skin-related issues including skin cancer, and also offer cardiovascular benefits. Hence, they are significantly witnessing high demand among manufacturers in the personal care, food & beverages, and cosmetic industries. Proanthocyanidins are witnessing a surge in demand as it finds various applications in the personal care, dietary supplement, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries. The global proanthocyanidins market is primarily driven by the health benefits and therapeutics effects offered by this ingredient and its increasing applications in the production of personal care and cosmetic products.

The pine bark segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the proanthocyanidins market during the forecast period.

Pine bark is loaded with oligomeric proanthocyanidins compounds which act as super antioxidants. It is used in health supplements, mainly due to its antioxidant activity. The antioxidant contents of pine bark extracts help reduce visible signs of aging in the skin, due to which pine bark extracts are used in anti-aging skin cream formulations. The applications of pine bark as an additive in food is gaining acceptance among health-conscious customers. The pine bark extract segment is witnessing a surge in demand due to the nutritional benefits of pine bark extract and an increase in consumer awareness.

Type B Proanthocyanidins derived from grape seed and pine tree bark are projected to record a faster growth due to their increasing demand in pharmaceutical and healthcare applications.

Type B Proanthocyanidins (PAC) are mainly found in grape seed and pine tree bark. They are widely utilized in pharmaceutical and health care applications due to the health benefits offered by type B PAC. For instance, they lower the risk of atherosclerosis, reduce complications related to diabetes, lower cholesterol levels, prevent cancer, and aid in wound healing. Moreover, it is found that type B PAC extracted from grape seeds has better antioxidant property compared to the other antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and â-carotene. Thus, the type B segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer is increasing.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is projected to a leading segment in the proanthocyanidins market during the forecast period. With the rise in aging population, consumers are becoming more conscious and aware of various diseases that can be prevented. This concern has driven the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements market, particularly in the European and North American countries. Health-conscious consumers prefer balanced diet alternatives such as health supplements. Due to the rising urbanization and busy lifestyles of consumers, there has been a significant increase in self-prescriptions. Consumers now rely more on alternative channels to self-diagnose themselves and also take preventive measures to keep themselves healthy. Such practices are significantly increasing the demand for proanthocyanidins in dietary supplements globally.

The North American region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The North American proanthocyanidins market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. The region has traditionally been a major consumer of proanthocyanidins. The rise in the aging population, increased consumption of healthy food, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America. Functional foods, which provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, have gained higher importance in the last decade. Typically, food marketed as functional food contains ingredients (such as Proanthocyanidins) with specific health benefits. Consumers are seeking added health benefits from the food consumed and increasing awareness among them is driving the growth of the functional food & beverage segment in the proanthocyanidins market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the proanthocyanidins market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (Spain), and Eevia Health (Finland).

