

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials dented hopes for a big interest rate cut and a U.S. official said the United States was not willing to come to the G20 meeting with concessions.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,512 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.



Schneider Electric gained 0.9 percent. The company said that it is preparing for further increase in organic financial performance for the longer term, beyond the 2021 ambition.



Total SA rose about 1 percent as oil prices jumped nearly 2 percent in the face of worries about U.S.-Iran relations and on data showing a large crude oil inventory draw.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence rose to a 14-month high in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to 101 in June from 99 in May. The score was forecast to rise marginally to its long-term average of 100.



