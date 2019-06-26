Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 June to 21 June 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 75.9961 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76.6089 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 79.6196 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81.2131 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81.0760 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 78.9027

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

