Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 June to 21 June 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|17/06/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
75.9961
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|18/06/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
76.6089
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|19/06/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
79.6196
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|20/06/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
81.2131
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|21/06/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
81.0760
|XPAR
|TOTAL
15,000
78.9027
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005333/en/
Contacts:
Arkema