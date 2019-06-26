Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to Grow Owing to its Capability to Reduce Risk Associated With Congenital Disabilities In Infants, 2019-2028 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in prenatal vitamin supplements industry is credited to the rising demand of prenatal vitamin supplements and its capability to reduce the risk associated with congenital disabilities in infants. Prenatal vitamin supplements acts as a natural source of vital supplement, which is highly required during the pregnancy.

The recent technological advancement in the pharmaceutical & medicine sector has led to development of high-quality prenatal vitamin supplements that are increasingly consumed by pregnant women. In addition, prenatal vitamin supplements helps to curb congenital disabilities such as neural tube defects (NTDs) in infants, thus driving the growth of vitamin supplements market, in the recent years.

Increasing production of prenatal vitamin supplements in the Asia Pacific region owing to its high-end demand and increasing recommendation by various healthcare professional, doctors and physicians are expected to foster market expansion for prenatal vitamin supplements market in the upcoming years. Globally, prenatal vitamin supplements industry is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of prenatal vitamin supplements.

Numerous governmental initiatives to promote consummation of prenatal vitamin supplements among pregnant women and to create awareness associated with health benefits of prenatal vitamin supplements, particularly in the North America and Latin America region is predicted to boost market growth during the forecast period. Increasing investment in the research & development of the prenatal vitamin supplements by industry players in the different regions is leading to development of innovative products, thus positively affecting industry growth over the upcoming years.

The prenatal vitamin supplement market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the end-use application type such as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, supermarkets, and drug stores. Hospital pharmacies segment is growing rapidly in the prenatal vitamin supplements industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of prenatal vitamin supplements in hospital pharmacies segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration and growing preference by healthcare professionals.

The prenatal vitamin supplements market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical & medicine sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major market share in the prenatal vitamin supplements with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising disposable income, growing awareness among general population and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the prenatal vitamin supplement industry are Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Country Life Co., Garden of Life, Rainbow Light, Inc., Biotics Research Corp., MegaFood Co., Metagenics Co., Nutramark Co., New Chapter, Pharmavite, Inc., and Twinlab.

Market Segment:

Leading players of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements including:

Garden of Life



Country Life Vitamins



Twinlab



Abbott



Matsun



NutraMark



Rainbow Light



Church and Dwight



Metagenics



Pharmavite



New Chapter



Biotics Research Corporation



MegaFood

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Folic Acid



Calcium



Iron



Vitamin D

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Retail Stores



Direct Selling



Online Stores

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

