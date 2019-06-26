Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from today, 26 June 2019, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2019.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation during the mandatory closed period which is expected to end on or around 26 July 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

26 June 2019