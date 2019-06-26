Environmental Monitoring System Market - In-depth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends Through 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Environmental Monitoring System Market is estimated to grow considerably in the coming years due to increase in government initiatives for the promotion of green environment. Environment monitoring system controls and monitors the environmental state during and after any industrial operation. It records the progress of the directed environmental objective and minimizes the growing number of environmental issues. It is integrated with technologies that monitor various activities like land contamination, clean air, waste management, water discharges, ozone depleting materials, resource optimization, recycling and others.

Environmental monitoring system market is driven by growing environmental protection initiatives by SMEs on the global scale, increasing initiatives for the development of eco-friendly industries, and reduction in export tariff prices on environmental technologies in the developed economies. Moreover, rise in government funding for the prevention and control of pollution, growing number of policies for reducing air, water, and soil pollution and ever-increasing global population are also propelling the environmental monitoring system market. However, slow adoption of pollution control policies, trade barriers on environmental technologies in the emerging economies and the significant cost of environmental monitoring systems is hindering the market growth.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the monitoring of air quality in particular areas to reduce the health issues in the regions. Integration of nanotechnology in the environmental monitoring systems and growing oil and gas industry is expected to offer opportunities to the market. Environmental monitoring system market is categorized on the basis of product, sampling techniques, application, end user, and geography. Based on the product type, market is divided into environmental monitoring software, environmental sensors, and environmental monitors. Environmental sensors are also split based on architecture; digital sensors and analog sensors. Environmental monitors are further split into portable monitors and fixed monitors. Portable monitors segment is expected to hold larger share of the market due to growing implementation of modern building designs, smart homes, and increase in technological advancements of environment monitors.

Based on sampling techniques, environmental monitoring system market is divided into continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, active monitoring, and passive monitoring. Continuous monitoring systems segment is expected to hold larger share of the market due to increased level of environmental pollution and growing focus on the development of eco-friendly industries. Based on application, the market is divided into water pollution monitoring, air pollution monitoring, noise pollution monitoring and soil pollution monitoring. Air pollution segment is expected to hold maximum share of the market due to increasing government initiatives for the protection of environment on the global scale. Further, water pollution segment also lead the market due to increasing need for the supply of safe drinking water for the residential areas.

In terms of end user, environmental monitoring system market is bifurcated into food & beverage, medical, government, data centers, construction, retail, and, others. Geographically, market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to increasing government funding for operation and maintenance of environment monitoring systems. Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the market owing to speedy industrialization and implementation of strict government regulations. The major players profiled in environmental monitoring system market report are Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Company, Environmental Sensors Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, Siemens AG, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Environmental Monitoring System from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Environmental Monitoring System market.

Leading players of Environmental Monitoring System including:

ABB



Horiba



Danaher



Thermo Fisher



Xylem



Focused Photonics



Siemens



Sick



Endress+Hauser



EcoTech



Lihero



Landun



Sailhero



SDL



Environnement



Shimadzu



Infore

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Portable



Stationary

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Air Quality Monitoring



Water Monitoring



Soil Monitoring



Noise Monitoring

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

