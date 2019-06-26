In its ongoing quest to revolutionize music making and storytelling for everyone, Soundtrap, a Spotify-owned company, is releasing a new version of its free tier, which will now enable anyone with a passion for music or podcasts to create and save as many multi-track projects as they want no limits at all. This unlimited capacity has until now only been available for paying subscribers.

Soundtrap is a popular, easy-to-use online collaborative music and podcast recording studio. It allows users to connect and work on the same tune or podcast in real time using any connected device, no matter where they are in the world. Previously, Soundtrap's free version allowed just five stored projects, but now unlimited storage is combined with more than double the number of free music loops: 2,210 in total. The free plan also includes 210 software instruments and, since the storage restriction is now lifted, Soundtrap users can connect and collaborate with like-minded people around the world in unlimited collaborations.

"This new version gives freedom to anyone who likes to be creative with music or podcasts, and we are very excited to see what our users will do with all the new capacity," said Per Emanuelsson, managing director of Soundtrap at Spotify. "Any creator will now be able to store all their great ideas. They can keep them around for future reference and then share them with friends to collaborate or edit them as suits their needs."

"Soundtrap's new, no-fee product follows our parent company Spotify's revamped free tier implemented a year ago. We're joining Spotify's lead in improving what's available to those who use our basic, no-fee product," said Emanuelsson. "Offering an even richer palette of tools for free online music- and podcast-making inspires greater creativity and is likely to increase the love of music and storytelling for everyone passionate about connecting and creating."

The free multi-platform software tool now also includes audio effects for making music and storytelling. It will appeal to a wide range of users. The new free tier is available immediately from https://www.soundtrap.com/

