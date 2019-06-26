Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that GreenMobility A/S disclosed an announcement on a change in the executive board too late, cf. section 4.2.4 in the First North Nordic Rulebook. A summary of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Section 6.1 in the First North Nordic Rulebook. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/copenhagen.html -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=729838