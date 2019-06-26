Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 25-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.72p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---