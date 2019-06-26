Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 25-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1850.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 1864.06p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1806.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 1819.94p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---