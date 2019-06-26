

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation into whether Broadcom uses exclusivity restrictions to block competitors from the TV and modem chipsets markets.



The Commission plans to impose interim measures during the investigation with regard to TV and modem chipsets markets, the European Commission said in a statement.



Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition policy, said she suspected that Broadcom, a major supplier of components for TV set-top boxes and modems, has put in place contractual restrictions to exclude its competitors from the market. This would prevent Broadcom's customers and, ultimately, final consumers from reaping the benefits of choice and innovation.



The Commission has also issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures.



