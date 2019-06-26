

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $570.2 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $354.4 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $4.16 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $4.16 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



