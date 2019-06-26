

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing sector contacted at the fastest pace since late 2014 in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 47.5 in June from 48.3 in May.



Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction in the sector.



New orders declined at a rate similar to April's near four-and-a-half year record. Both the domestic and external markets weakened. Export orders fell at the sharpest pace since October 2012.



Input prices fell slightly, for the first time in thirty-four months in June, as prices for metals and chemicals decreased.



Manufacturers were neither optimistic nor pessimistic regarding their future in June as concern regarding an economic downturn, especially in the automobile sector, were partly offset by hopes of new product launches and possible expansion into new markets.



However, the subdued outlook damped job growth in June to its weakest rate in the thirty-nine month expansion sequence.



