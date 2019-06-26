ParcelPal Announces Partnership With Ontario Craft Brewery Cowbell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic partnership with Ontario based craft brewery Cowbell Brewing Co. ("Cowbell").

As part of the Company's national rollout strategy, ParcelPal is acquiring customers within the Ontario region in preparation for expansion, Cowbell being the first. Customers will be able to purchase product, track their purchase in real time and have their product delivered to any location they specify in under an hour.

Cowbell, Canada's Destination Brewery, is owned by the Sparling family which has entrepreneurial roots in Blyth, Ontario, going back three generations. The ambitious project employs over 170 people and is designed to have a positive local community impact and contribute to regional tourism opportunities. Cowbell is an environmentally responsible company, featuring the World's First Closed-Loop Brewing System and Cowbell will be North America's First Carbon Neutral Brewery. Cowbell brands are currently available across Ontario through the LCBO, The Beer Store, grocery stores, restaurants, and pubs.

In collaboration with ParcelPal, Cowbell and MADD Canada are confident that this program will not only enable consumers unfettered access to alcoholic beverages in a safe and timely manner but will furthermore assist in eliminating impaired drivers from our roadways by removing their need to drive to or from liquor stores for product.

President and CEO, Kelly Abbott states, "We are thrilled to be working with Cowbell on this vertical for our future expansion into Ontario. They have a very well recognized and established brand across the province. Using ParcelPal as an online ordering platform will help Cowbell increase inventory turnover and create an alternative sales channel. Customers will now be able to enjoy Cowbell product offerings without leaving the comfort of their homes."

Customers who order alcoholic beverages through ParcelPal will be required to provide their date of birth at checkout to confirm they are 19 years or older. In order for the package to be delivered, a recipient 19 or older must also be present to sign for the delivery and show proof of legal age with a valid photo ID.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0

OTC - Symbol: PTNYF

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

Contact:

Peter Hinam

Director-Investor Relations

peter@parcelpal.com

604-401-8700