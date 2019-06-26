CouponBirds Updated Rating Algorithms to Give More Weight to Most Recent Ratings

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / CouponBirds has recently changed its calculation formula of brand page rating based on user votings and feedback. Instead of a lifetime cumulative value, CouponBirds gave more weight to the most recent votings by users and recalculated the score.

In the past, the score of each brand page was an average value of all the markings that users have made since the page was created. However, some users found the score was not quite matching with their actual experience. A modification that returns true score and state is in need.

As rapidly changing and updating of data is a major feature of coupon sites, a number of valid coupons for a particular brand last week could all turn invalid this week. CouponBirds team believes that it's vital to notify visitors about the current quality of the coupons and here comes the idea of weighing more on the recent ratings based on real user credence.

Those feedbacks are also important for CouponBirds team to connect with users and optimize their work and sitewide coupons presentation. The higher score reflects and rewards the hard work of CouponBirds specialists for everyone in the team is devoting themselves into providing the newest and best coupons for users. The lower score, on the other hand, suggests more effort is needed urgently for this page.

"Afterall, freshness and accuracy mean everything in coupon industry," said Cecilia, a senior CouponBirds specialist, "the result only shows users' ratings in the last 30 days which is a relatively proper validity period for digital coupons."

After this revision, users will be able to better see, at a glance, the current state of a brand page, which also helps them to find the truly trustworthy coupons and pages. According to CouponBirds customer support team, users feel more convinced when they land a highly scored page, and the follow-up coupon hunting turns to be more convenient.

The revision is also expected to make the process of hunting validated coupons more easily and conveniently. Users could feel more comfortable starting to find a coupon code that they need from a highly rated page. CouponBirds team will never let go of any unsatisfying user experience or any potential using issues. Users are requested to leave comments if they rate the coupons low so that coupon specialist could find and solve the problems timely. Their messages will be sent directly to the customer service team at once and each complaint will be handled by one of the support heroes in 24 hours.

In this way, CouponBirds team is able to collect even more true and valuable evaluation based on real-time user experience. In general, this improvement is aimed at enabling shoppers to help each other by ratings and also creating quick access for users to send feedback and obtain support at CouponBirds.

