Schindler Selects OneTrust for Privacy Program Compliance Efforts

ATLANTA, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,500 customers, today announced Schindler, a leading provider of elevators, escalators and moving walks chose OneTrust for its global privacy compliance efforts. Schindler selected OneTrust's Assessment Automation, Data Inventory & Mapping and Data Subject Rights Management modules to create an aligned privacy program across the globe.

Read the case study: Schindler brings Mobility to Data Protection with OneTrust

With over 1,000 branch offices in more than 100 countries, approaching the GDPR was a challenging but crucial business priority for Schindler. With OneTrust's Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIA) and Data Mapping Schindler was able to implement data protection at a local level and ensure the proper documentation of processing activities. The team is also working to fully customize the Data Subject Rights Management tool to continue to streamline subject requests across Europe. As Schindler looks beyond the GDPR to other global privacy laws such as the ePrivacy Regulation and Brazil's General Data Protection Law (LGPD) they are planning to continue to implement data protection at a local level and are confident in their partnership with OneTrust to help with these efforts.

"One of the advantages of OneTrust is the ability to streamline compliance globally where it's not just siloed to one department or one location," said Renate Lang, Legal Counsel/Head Practice Group HR & Data Protection at Schindler. "The convenience of OneTrust being a soft tool is it is very flexible, and the development of the tool is swift and always evolving, that's really the beauty of the platform."

"Schindler is not only providing innovative solutions to the way that people move across the globe, but are bringing that same innovation into their data protection efforts," said Kabir Brday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are excited to partner with a company that is urbanizing and modernizing mobility and look forward to continuing to work alongside them as their privacy program evolves and changes."

To learn more about how Schindler brings mobility to data protection with OneTrust, read the case study.

