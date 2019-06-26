Global Food Dryer Market Projected to be Worth US$2040.1 Mn by 2025 as Food Processing Plants Expand

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research has published a new report, titled "Global Food Dryer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025", which provides detailed information about the factors that will accelerate the growth opportunities for the global premium audio market. An in-depth analysis of the market's competitive nature and accurate information about the various key manufacturers is mentioned in this report.

According to the report, the global food dryer market will reach US$2040.1 mn by 2025 from US$1532.8 mn in the year 2018. The market is likely to register a moderate CAGR of 4.17% between 2018 and 2025.

Global Food Dryer Market: Drivers and Restraints

The expansion of food processing plants is one of the major trends that drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Food processing plants are being expanded by the key players across the world to tap new market opportunities and withstand the competition. In addition, growing demand for freeze-drying equipment required for food processing is another driver for the market growth.

The sharp rise of food processing and pharmaceutical companies will augment the demand for the dryers as they improve the shelf life of products. Freeze-dried products can be cooked easily and products such as yogurt and cheese can be saved from bacterial growth for a longer period. This will escalate the industrial uptake of food dryers in the coming years.

However, the high cost of installation and maintenance of food dryers is expected to hamper the growth of the global food dryer market in the near future.

Global Food Dryer Market: Segment Analysis

The global market for food dryer is segmented into application and product type. The product type segment includes radiation type, convection type, and conduction type. The application segment includes animal food drying, processed food drying, plant food drying, and others.

Global Food Dryer Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe and North America is likely to lead the global market for food dryers due to the advent technologies and introduction of innovative products. These regional markets will also be propelled by the increasing demand for food products, which have higher shelf life. Asia Pacific is also expected to grab a remarkable market share in food dryer market due to the rising popularity of dried vegetables.

Global Food Dryer Market: Key Players

Guangzhou Zhiya, Buhler, Boda Microwave, GEA Group, Jinan Yuehong, Andritz, Shandong HuaNuo, Tetra Pak, Heinzen Manufacturing, SPX FLOW, FAVA, BINDER Dehydration, Nyle Systems, Kuroda Industries, CPM Wolverine Proctor, Bucher Unipektin AG, Turatti Group, and OKAWARA are the major players that are operating in the global food dryer market.

Global Food Dryer Market: Competitive Landscape

Buhler has launched a new single-screw extruder PolyOne on June 2019. It is mainly designed to deliver a high-quality product for the aqua feed and pet food industries. It also enables customers to maximize productivity and also helps to prevent product recalls. Companies are adopting the product development strategies to enhance their business and generate higher revenues.

