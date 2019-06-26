Singapore's Sun Cable is eyeing up what would be the world's biggest solar project by some distance. Australia's Northern Territory state government is on board with the plans and an environmental approval application is in the works. Project plans include deployment of the 5B pre-assembled array concept.From pv magazine Australia. Ambitious plans have been announced for a 15,000-hectare solar array near Tennant Creek in Australia's Northern Territory. If built, the 10 GW solar farm would be the world's biggest solar park and be coupled with a massive battery with an unspecified capacity. ...

