

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Former US special counsel Robert Mueller, who neither indicted nor cleared President Donald Trump in his report after investigating into Russian electoral interference, has agreed to testify publicly before US House committees on July 17.



House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff announced that in response to a subpoena they issued Tuesday, Mueller agreed to testify before both the powerful Congressional panels in open session.



Rep. Val Demings, who is a member of both the committees, said Robert Mueller will be questioned by the Intelligence Committee about Russia's attack on US Presidential election 2016, while the Judiciary Committee will focus on the President's illegal obstruction of justice.



Mueller changed his mind after indicating last month he was not interested in testifying before Congress, arguing that his office's report on the findings from the investigation of Russian interference 'speaks for itself.'



In his report released in April, Mueller said Russian intelligence officers made multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in the US election.



The special counsel said his office did not determine whether Trump committed a crime, pointing to Justice Department policy that prohibits charging a sitting president with a federal crime despite at least 10 possible acts of criminal obstruction by him.



Mueller insisted that the report could have declared Trump 'clearly did not commit a crime,' but his office did not have the confidence to make such a claim.



Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff said he doesn't think the special counsel's office considers it a friendly subpoena. 'He was, and is, deeply reluctant to come testify, but nonetheless he has agreed to respect the subpoena,' he told CNN.



The top Democratic Rep alleged that Russia attacked US democracy to help Trump win, and Trump welcomed and used that help.



'As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller,' he said on Twitter.



Trump responded to the news in a single line statement on Twitter: 'Presidential Harassment!'



'We are pleased that the American people will hear directly from Special Counsel Mueller,' Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. Our national security is being threatened and the American people deserve answers, she added.



