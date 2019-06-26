Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) ( OTC PINK: SPAZF) (the " Company") is pleased to announce changes to the governance and management teams, effective June 26, 2019.

Mr. W. Terry MacLean has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Concurrently, Mr. Jim Rogers is stepping down from the Board due to his other business commitments but will remain as a special advisor to the Company.

Terry MacLean is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (B.A. Sc.) with more than 30 years of experience in all phases of mining from project development through start-ups and full operation. Mr. MacLean has held a number of senior positions worldwide with Lundin Mining, Amax of Canada and Utah International as well as Amax Gold / Kinross Gold Corp as General Manager for the Kubaka Gold Mine. In his various capacities he helped establish productive relationships with government officials, bankers, environmentalists, First Nations groups and board members.

Morris Beattie, Chairman of the Board, states: "We would like to thank Jim for his seven years of service to the Board and wish him every success as he continues to focus on his other business activities. We look forward to continuing working with him in his new role as a special advisor to the Company."

"I am delighted with Terry MacLean's appointment as his extensive corporate and project experience will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to advance our Spanish Mountain Gold Project. Based on his varied project experience he will bring a confident, diverse and decisive approach to board deliberations."

Ms. Sharon Ng, CPA, CGA has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Ng has extensive experience with all aspects of financial accounting and reporting. She has been the Company's Accounting Manager since 2010 and plays a critical role in the Company's financing and cash management.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd is focused on advancing its flagship multi million ounce Spanish Mountain gold project in south central British Columbia. The potential viability of the project has been demonstrated in a Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in 2017 that indicated the potential for a stand-alone operation exceeding 24 years. Additional information about the Company is available on its website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD.

Morris Beattie,

Chairman

Inquiries:

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD.

Phone: (604) 601-3651

E-mail: info@spanishmountaingold.com

Website: www.spanishmountaingold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45896