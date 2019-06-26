Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report commencement of Phase 1 scout drilling at the Ohra-Takamine Project in the southern island of Kyushu following approval of its drill program by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ("METI").

Ohra-Takamine Phase 1 Drilling Program:

The Phase 1 scout drilling program will consist of an initial 4 drill holes, (~2,100 meters) to commence testing an open-ended, 3.5 km corridor of alteration and epithermal mineralization. The alteration corridor is host to three historic gold mines, the Ohra, Takamine and Urushi Mines that were in production until the government-imposed closure occurred in 1943. Drilling will target extensions and parallel vein shoots below and along strike of shallowly developed mine workings and also further along the alteration corridor (refer to Figure 1). Diamond core-drilling will be carried out from surface by a company-owned PMC 700 drill rig capable of drilling to depths of up to 700 meters.

"We are very pleased to commence the first of our 2019 drilling programs in the Southern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province, the same province which hosts several other significant historic high-grade gold mines including the currently producing Hishikari Gold Mine, owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. We also look forward to shortly announcing commencement of our second 2019 drill program in North Hokkaido, which will be targeting vein zones below the historic Kitano-o Gold Mine at our Ikutahara Project,"John Proust, Chairman and CEO commented.

The initial phase of drilling is expected to continue for approximately three months and results will be released as available.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's President & Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Mike Andrews, PhD, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company holds a portfolio of 12 Gold Projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 Lithocap Projects which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

Cautionary Note

Figure 1: Ohra-Takamine Project, Phase 1 Drill Proposal Plan



