The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, recently completed its Annual Global Meeting in Vienna, Austria where it formally installed its group and regional boards. Roger Hurni, Managing Partner, Off Madison Ave, Arizona, continued his second term as the Group Chair role and welcomed his new board during the Vienna meetings. Brad Fishman, Partner, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL will chair Americas Region; and Todor Ianev, Managing Partner Janev Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria will chair EMEA.

"In building a partnership of the finest independent agencies in the world, we are also fortunate to be led by some of the finest PR minds and leaders of those agencies," said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. "This strength in partnership produces strong board leadership. Roger Hurni, with Worldcom's regional chairs and the new Group board members are poised to build on strong achievements of the last year which includes a strong new influx of partners via recruitment, strengthening our organizational finance and governance, implementation of our annual thought leadership initiative (Confidence Index Report) and ongoing business and marketing campaigns."

"Worldcom is grateful for the leadership of our group and region boards," said Hurni. "We are fortunate to have boards who provide passion, commitment and ongoing dedication to protecting and growing our thriving partnership of independent agencies."

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$288 million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

BOARDS 2019-2020

BOARDS 2019-2020 Group Board Chair Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ Past Chair Patrik Schober, PRAM, Prague, Czech Republic Americas Region Chair Brad Fishman, Fishman Public Relations, Northbrook, IL EMEA Region Chair Andras Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary Treasurer Errol Chapman, ENTERPRISE, Toronto, Canada Marketing Stefan Pollack, Pollack PR Marketing Group, Los Angeles, CA Business Development Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK Membership/Recruitment Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia Partner Engagement Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Knowledge Sharing/Practice Groups Angelica Consiglio, PLANIN, Sao Paulo, Brazil Asia Pacific At Large Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand

2019-2020 Americas Board Chair Brad Fishman, Fishman Public Relations, Northbrook, IL Chair Elect Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC Past Chair Sean Rossall, RW Jones, Pittsburgh, PA Treasurer Leah Mussay, True Digital Communications, Cleveland, OH US Recruitment Scott Willyerd, RW Jones, Pittsburgh, PA LATAM Recruitment Luis Avellanedo Ulloa, Realidades, Lima, Peru Partner Engagement William Beutler, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC LATAM Retention Beatriz Imenes, PLANIN, Sao Paulo, Brazil Meetings Deb Vilchis, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL Professional Development Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA Partnerships Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA At Large Rhiannon Ruff, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC

2019-2020 EMEA Board Chair Todor Ianev, Janev Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria Past Chair Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary Treasurer Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium Business Development Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK Peer Review Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France New Membership Corinna Voss, co-chair, HBI Helga Bailey, Munich, Germany New Membership Bjorn Mogensen, co-chair, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden Retention Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Young Consultants Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary Marketing Frederic Bolhorst, komm-passion GmbH

