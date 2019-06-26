The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, recently completed its Annual Global Meeting in Vienna, Austria where it formally installed its group and regional boards. Roger Hurni, Managing Partner, Off Madison Ave, Arizona, continued his second term as the Group Chair role and welcomed his new board during the Vienna meetings. Brad Fishman, Partner, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL will chair Americas Region; and Todor Ianev, Managing Partner Janev Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria will chair EMEA.
"In building a partnership of the finest independent agencies in the world, we are also fortunate to be led by some of the finest PR minds and leaders of those agencies," said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. "This strength in partnership produces strong board leadership. Roger Hurni, with Worldcom's regional chairs and the new Group board members are poised to build on strong achievements of the last year which includes a strong new influx of partners via recruitment, strengthening our organizational finance and governance, implementation of our annual thought leadership initiative (Confidence Index Report) and ongoing business and marketing campaigns."
"Worldcom is grateful for the leadership of our group and region boards," said Hurni. "We are fortunate to have boards who provide passion, commitment and ongoing dedication to protecting and growing our thriving partnership of independent agencies."
About The Worldcom Public Relations Group
The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$288 million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.
Connect with Worldcom PR Group on Facebook and LinkedIn
See board lists below:
BOARDS
2019-2020 Group Board
Chair
Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ
Past Chair
Patrik Schober, PRAM, Prague, Czech Republic
Americas Region Chair
Brad Fishman, Fishman Public Relations, Northbrook, IL
EMEA Region Chair
Andras Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
Treasurer
Errol Chapman, ENTERPRISE, Toronto, Canada
Marketing
Stefan Pollack, Pollack PR Marketing Group, Los Angeles, CA
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Membership/Recruitment
Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia
Partner Engagement
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Knowledge Sharing/Practice Groups
Angelica Consiglio, PLANIN, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Asia Pacific At Large
Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
2019-2020 Americas Board
Chair
Brad Fishman, Fishman Public Relations, Northbrook, IL
Chair Elect
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
Past Chair
Sean Rossall, RW Jones, Pittsburgh, PA
Treasurer
Leah Mussay, True Digital Communications, Cleveland, OH
US Recruitment
Scott Willyerd, RW Jones, Pittsburgh, PA
LATAM Recruitment
Luis Avellanedo Ulloa, Realidades, Lima, Peru
Partner Engagement
William Beutler, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC
LATAM Retention
Beatriz Imenes, PLANIN, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Meetings
Deb Vilchis, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL
Professional Development
Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA
Partnerships
Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA
At Large
Rhiannon Ruff, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC
2019-2020 EMEA Board
Chair
Todor Ianev, Janev Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
Past Chair
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
Treasurer
Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Peer Review
Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
New Membership
Corinna Voss, co-chair, HBI Helga Bailey, Munich, Germany
New Membership
Bjorn Mogensen, co-chair, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden
Retention
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Young Consultants
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
|Marketing
|Frederic Bolhorst, komm-passion GmbH
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005085/en/
Contacts:
Media:
Todd Lynch
(904) 233-0123
marketing@worldcomgroup.com