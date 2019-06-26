Global Automotive HUD Sales Projected to Register 15% CAGR Over 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights published a report on automotive head-up displays (HUD) market. The report on Automotive HUD Market includes the Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 and covers market influencing factors, latest trends, key information, key success factors, macroeconomics factors, and the past market scenario. The automotive HUD market report anticipated that technology & vehicle segments are anticipated to generate notable growth in the global automotive HUD market throughout forecast years.

The report provides trends of the automotive HUD market across North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa. In 2018, the value of the global automotive HUD market was valued at US$ 500 Mn and is forecasted to reach US$ 2,300 Mn. The global automotive HUD market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies, Targeting Vehicle Safety, to Influence Automotive HUD Market

The automotive HUD market is associated with electric vehicle sales. The growing demand for electric vehicles account for the high growth in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Manufacturers of automotive head-up display develops different technology such as augmented reality (AR) and conventional technology to enable a safer and more comfortable driving experience and enhance the safety of passengers and the vehicle. This factor is expected to increase the sales of head-up displays over the forecast period. Furthermore, strict safety regulations and rules in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and Italy are captivating automotive manufacturers to raise the safety standards in their vehicles.

To improve vehicle safety, manufacturers are trying to develop safer driving experience using head-up displays in the automotive market. Moreover, governments of several countries promote electric vehicle to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. This creates opportunities for the development of electric vehicles and will positively impact the growth of the automotive HUD market. Increasing number of connected cars in emerging economies and growing digitization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are also driving the growth of the automotive head-up display market.

Notable Growth Opportunities Identified in European Market

The global automotive HUD market report anticipates that Europe and North America propelled the automotive HUD market and are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing traffic congestion and carbon emission from vehicles are rising the demand for electric vehicles, and is anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive HUD market. During the forecast period, the East Asia market is estimated to hold a major market share in the global automotive HUD market and is anticipated to follow same trends. China's market is expected to hold an eminent share in the East Asia automotive HUD market, and is anticipated to witness the revenue growth at a CAGR of 17% in terms of market value during the forecast.

Automotive HUD Market: Segmentation Overview

This automotive HUD market report studies markets across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa. By product type, windshield and the combiner segments are projected to play an important role in the growth of the automotive HUD market. Moreover, the number of automakers and OEMs taking initiatives and adopting new technologies to ensure the safety of passengers, which in turn, is expected to increase the demand for automotive HUDs.

Automotive HUD Market: Competitive Overview

Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of automotive HUD are

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Garmin Ltd.

MicroVision, Inc.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

KYOCERA Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

JVCKENWOOD Corporation, and others.

