Better Collective A/S: Better Collective cleared to operate on revenue share license in New Jersey

Regulatory Release 18/2019

Better Collective USA, Inc. ("Better Collective USA"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Better Collective A/S which is the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, has had its application for an Ancillary Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey deemed complete. This determination allows Better Collective USA to enter into revenue share partnerships with operators in the state of New Jersey.



On June 25, 2019, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement deemed Better Collective USA' application for an Ancillary Casino Service Industry Enterprise License complete and with that, the company can start working on partnerships based on a revenue share model in addition to the cost per acquisition (CPA) model that it has been working on this far.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective:

"We are very pleased to have the revenue share license in sight, as it increases our flexibility when collaborating with operators and other stakeholders in the US market. Looking at our current business, revenue share is by far our dominant model, and we believe it to be the preferred model for sports betting affiliation as it creates recurring revenue. It also creates a shared interest for us and our partners and it awards the affiliate bringing the highest quality users."

Better Collective has had US-focused products up and running for some time, leading to revenue streams from online sports betting since last year. As recently announced, building a presence and taking part in the US market opportunity was boosted by the acquisition of RotoGrinders just a month back, adding strong products and dedicated people with insight into this market.

Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3:00 p.m. CET on June 26, 2019.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among otherbettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment