

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $230.4 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $217.7 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.1 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $980.4 million from $845.7 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $228.1 Mln. vs. $208.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $980.4 Mln vs. $845.7 Mln last year.



