Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth's Parbec Diorite Splay Success Expands Property Mineralization

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTC Pink - RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the May 2019 Parbec surface work supports our revision of the geological model to include structures parallel to and cross-cutting the Cadillac Break, which are gold bearing, only seen in a handful of instances in property drilling to date. In addition to mineralization at Parbec being present within, and also outside of, the Resource Estimate area in the Cadillac Break, Renforth now sees evidence that there is mineralization outside of the previously assumed constraints of the Cadillac Break, most recently to the south in the sediments, however, mineralization is also known to occur in the volcanics to the north. Recent results in the south include 1.03 g/t Au over 0.2m from narrow quartz veins in the sediments and a grab sample of 4.93 g/t Au from a porphyry interpreted to be a dilation within a diorite splay, also south of the Cadillac Break.

The southern splay area, approximately 100 metres south of the Cadillac Break, was discovered to host narrow quartz veining on a ridge of sediments which assayed 1.03 g/t Au over 0.2m, this sample is interpreted to be the surface occurrence of mineralization seen in prior drillholes, with intersections at approximately 75m vertical depth of 2.82g/t Au over 1.0m in PAR-18-86, 2.35g/t Au over 3.3m in PAR-08-03 and at approximately 200m vertical depth 2.75g/t Au over 3.0m in PAR-08-02. This area, accessed via a trench corridor, was unable to be stripped due to access issues, and was not washed. Follow up work will revisit this location, a key location in beginning to understand the true potential of mineralization in the sediments.

"The recently completed work demonstrates, once again, the potential of Parbec to host mineralization outside of the existing Resource Estimate. We will continue to do additional, relatively low cost, as compared to drilling, yet extremely effective surface exploration in the sediments, to try to better define the scope of this new mineralized system at Parbec. We look forward to our fully funded summer exploration plans and keeping our shareholders informed" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Diorite Splay Cross Section Line 5050E

On the same section line 5050E, as illustrated, a confirmatory grab sample, taken from what is interpreted to be a mineralized porphyry dilation within the diorite splay, assayed 4.93 g/t Au.

This grab sample was taken from porphyry located several metres from the previously announced channel sample of 9m assaying 1.55 g/t Au (May 9, 2019 PR), part of which covered the same porphyry. At present this porphyry cannot be tied in to any drilling in the area or adjacent bodies, it is currently interpreted to be a new structural type at Parbec, a discrete mineralized porphyry column, structurally controlled by dilation, similar to historical and anecdotal accounts of mineralized porphyry columns at the adjacent East Amphi Mine property. Management considers knowledge of the presence of this type of structure important to unlocking the true value of Parbec but cautions the reader that the similarity of structure is that alone, no economic weight should be put on this observation. Both of the sample locations noted above are in the Diorite Splay/Southern Splay area, also stripped and sampled in the diorite was an area further to the NW which revealed a cross-cutting (~30°) felsite dyke which gave anomalous gold grades and, interestingly, demonstrated the presence of cross-cutting structures at Parbec. Washing and detailed mapping were not completed in the Diorite Splay/Southern Splay area, once this is done additional samples may be selected by the geologists in the field.

An 80 metre gap in drilling within the Cadillac Break was stripped, this uncovered two wispy "felsite" alteration zones within chloritic intermediate volcanics, close to the south margin of a larger diorite body. Both zones were mineralized, with channel samples assaying 0.86 g/t Au over 0.35m and 0.39 g/t Au over 0.45m. Drillhole PAR-17-67 passed through a similar felsite on the south margin of the same diorite, this assayed 0.55 g/t Au over 0.55m core length, this was located approximately 50m to the SE along strike, at a depth of about 5m. These related assay results demonstrate continuity of structure through a gap in the drilling of the Parbec deposit, without any noted offset, this suggests that other mineralized zones either side of this gap will be similarly continuous, the area is a future drill target, in addition to washing, mapping, sampling and potentially additional sampling being completed in the near future.

An area approximately 100m NW of the ramp face at Parbec was stripped, washed and sampled, reveling a number of narrow quartz veins within a large, unfoliated diorite ridge, the same as the ramp face is set in. Previously a grab sample gave 1.04 g/t Au from veins with a N-S azimuth (cross-cutting), the samples taken in the recent program provided anomalous gold values only. The veins sampled are at a variety of angles, these are interpreted to be the result of cooling fractures with mineralization of a low grade. Renforth has observed coarse gold at Parbec, obtaining representative samples of these small veins in order to properly assess grade is difficult as coarse gold is not distributed evenly within the veins, which are of a small scale.

Renforth will be shortly announcing July field work which will include completion of washing, mapping and potentially additional sampling at Parbec.

Samples referred to in this program were selected and obtained at Parbec, bagged, tagged and securely sealed by project geologists who transported these samples to the facilities of ALS for fire assay for gold.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines contained in National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information found in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon.

