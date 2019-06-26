The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 28 June 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,680,566 shares (DKK 61,680,566) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,577 shares (DKK 9,577) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,690,143 shares (DKK 61,690,143) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 230 shares at DKK 40.41 · 500 shares at DKK 66.60 · 750 shares at DKK 79.25 · 1,625 shares at DKK 80.55 · 250 shares at DKK 129.75 · 275 shares at DKK 220.40 · 750 shares at DKK 225.90 · 225 shares at DKK 231.50 · 2,125 shares at DKK 337.40 · 100 shares at DKK 466.20 · 1,425 shares at DKK 623.50 · 500 shares at DKK 636.50 · 147 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 675 shares at DKK 1,233.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=729865