Asia's Best-in-Class Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at its annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that Frost & Sullivan is excited to host the annual awards, which is in its 15th year now, to recognize and celebrate best-in-class companies around Asia.
"Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the award recipients, allowing them to continue to excel in their respective industries," he added.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
AWARD
RECIPIENT
Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
AERODYNE GROUP
Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR
Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership
1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD
Malaysia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
AIMS DATA CENTRE SDN BHD
Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year
POS LAJU
Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award
GD EXPRESS SDN BHD
Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year
POS LAJU
Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Malaysia Food Ingredients Company of the Year
GLOBAL SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS (M) SDN. BHD.
Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award
CUCKOO
Malaysia HR Technology Company Of The Year
SWINGVY
Malaysia Managed Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
HEITECH PADU BERHAD
Malaysia Managed Security Services Provider of the Year
HEITECH PADU BERHAD
Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
U MOBILE SDN BHD
Malaysia Pickup Truck of the Year
SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION FOR FORD RANGER
Malaysia Project Logistics Service Provider of the Year
TRANS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTIKS SDN. BHD.
Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award
UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD
Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year
KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD
Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year
DITROLIC SDN BHD
Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
OFO TECH SDN BHD
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile Experience
U MOBILE SDN BHD
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online Experience
U MOBILE SDN BHD
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall Experience
U MOBILE SDN BHD
Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award
SUPERNAP (THAILAND)
Thailand Data Center Services Provider of the Year
TRUE IDC
Thailand Electric Vehicle Charging Company of the Year
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL.
Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC
Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year
ONE TO ONE CONTACTS
Thailand Public Sector Digital Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
CAT TELECOM
Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year
MEDEZE
