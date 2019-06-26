Aureus Incorporated: Yuengling's/Aureus Prepares to Launch Full Line of High Protein/Light Ice Cream in the Fall

Yuengling's Ice Cream continues to execute on its development plans

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com, a food brand development company that recently completed the acquisition of Yuengling's Ice Cream ("Yuengling's") is excited to announce it is completing the development of up to eight flavours of its high protein / lite ice cream. The new flavours are expected to be Gourmet Vanilla, Gourmet Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, Gourmet Strawberry, and Black & Tan.

https://yuenglingsicecream.com/new-products/

High protein/light ice cream is the largest selling segment of the 40 billion-dollar marketplace in the US each year, out selling even Ben and Jerry's gourmet ice cream.

With approximately 90 calories per serving, Yuengling's high protein / lite ice cream is packed with protein but low in fat, carbohydrates, and sugar. "Unlike most high protein products on the market, our lite ice cream tastes like our super premium product," said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling's Ice Cream. "In fact, our Vanilla lite ice cream won a gold medal and our Chocolate lite ice cream was awarded a bronze medal in the LA International Dairy competition."

"By utilizing a patented nutrient delivery system, we are able to deliver vitamins and amino acids without sacrificing taste," added Rob Bohorad, CFO of Yuengling's Ice Cream.

"In addition to new flavours for the Company's super premium line up in 2020, this is another great example of how the Aureus acquisition is helping Yuengling's execute on its development plan and move the company forward," continued Everett Dickson, President of Aureus.

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus recently completed the purchase of Yuengling Ice Cream. The goal of Aureus in the acquisition is to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery.

