The GSMA, today named Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CEO Murat Erkan as a member to serve on its Board for 2019-2020 term. With this announcement, Turkcell will be serving on the GSMA Board for the third time.

"Turkcell has spearheaded digital transformation in telecommunications industry and continues to provide digital services and solutions that lay the ground for new smart technologies as we head into 5G era," says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "I am honored to be elected to the GSMA Board, our relationship with the GSMA is extremely valuable for us to extend and grow Turkcell's contribution to the industry. Working closely with the board, Turkcell will keep drive positive change in telecommunications industry. We will continue our efforts in representing Turkey and look forward to broaden our collaboration with the GSMA."

ABOUT TURKCELL: Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 5 countries Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.7 billion revenue in Q119 with total assets of TRY46.1 billion as of March 31, 2019. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

