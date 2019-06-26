Given the pre-restructuring history of Sureserve, the absence of any surprises or exceptionals in this set of interims is a cause for celebration. The more streamlined group is now focused on compliance and energy services, where growth is underpinned by regulatory drivers. H119 results showed revenues expanding by 13% y-o-y and EBITDA growing by 17%. The current FY19e P/E of 7.1x is in marked contrast to the 15.5x recently offered by Macquarie for PTSG, one of Sureserve's peers, and highlights the relative attraction of the business.

