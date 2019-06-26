Kelowna, British Columbia ---(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) -Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: LIHTD) (formerly, Liht Cannabis Corp.) ("Citation" or the "Company"), a licensed cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release dated June 4, 2019, it has successfully passed all local building and electrical inspections for its extraction lab and manufacturing kitchen and has been granted final approval by the State of Nevada to begin operations under the production license held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, EcoNevada LLC.

Through the utilization of closed-loop hydrocarbon extraction technologies from ExtractionTek Solutions - a leading Colorado-based extraction equipment manufacturer - the Company anticipates that it will be able to further maximize the value derived from its premium, organically-cultivated cannabis flower to produce a variety of high-margin products, including live resin, shatter, wax, and diamond sauce. Additionally, Citation plans to focus on underserved product areas, such as rosin and infused pre-rolls, as well as the discrete adult-use market, by producing both disposable and replaceable vape pens and cartridges.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") contemplated in the definitive agreement to acquire all of the equity interests of the ACC Group of Companies ("ACC"), announced June 17, 2019, Citation expects that it will be able to further utilize its North Las Vegas extraction facility to process ready-made throughput sourced from ACC's Pahrump, Nevada cultivation facility, in addition to Citation's internally-sourced flower, to ensure maximum operating efficiency of the Company's extraction equipment. Citation anticipates that this will quickly translate into an immediate and substantial volume of extract product that Company management expects will become readily available for sale to the Nevada cannabis market by the end of July 2019.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO of Citation Growth Corp. commented: "After receiving its final state approvals, Citation is excited to begin operations out of its extraction lab and manufacturing kitchen - allowing the Company the opportunity to unlock the entire value from its triple-certified, premium organic flower. Expanding the breadth of operational capabilities offered through our Nevada facility is a testament to the Company's plan for expansion throughout the cannabis value chain and realize its full potential as a premium North American producer of cannabis products."

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. is a publicly-traded company that has been investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space since 2014. Citation has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production, and dispensary locations in key North American state-legal jurisdictions and is seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

About the ACC Group of Companies

The ACC Group of Companies is a group of privately held companies that have held indoor cannabis cultivation licenses in the State of Nevada since 2014. Primarily located in Pahrump, Nevada, ACC prides itself on its expansive collection of premium cannabis cultivars and its innovative seed genetics program.

For Further Information:

Rahim Mohamed, CEO

RM@citationgrowth.com

(403) 605-9429

www.citationgrowth.com

Stock Exchanges:

Citation trades in Canada, under the ticker symbol "CGRO" on the CSE, and in the U.S., under the ticker symbol "LIHTD" on the OTCQX Best Market (the "QTCQX"). The Company also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

