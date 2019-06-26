According to Technavio Research Report," Headphones Market by type (in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear headphones), by technology (wired and wireless headphones), by product (non-smart and smart headphones), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC) is witnessed to grow USD 5.34 billion, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2018-2022."

Global Headphones Market: Benefit from the Rush for Back-to-School Supplies

The increasing need for connectivity in today's world is evident from the increasing sale of mobile devices and related accessories. Among mobile accessories, headphones are the most popular. Modern age back-to-school shopping involves less of stationery and more of advanced technology. As educational institutions seek to leverage technology in the teaching-learning market, students need to be equipped with personal learning devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Headphones are necessary for appropriate utilization of each of these devices in clearly demarcated headphone zones across the school campus. The global headphones market is swamped with choices for young consumers. Students heading back to school can choose among different products by type and by technology. The market offers different types of headphones ranging from in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear models with wireless or wired technology. Consumers also have the choice of non-smart headphones or smart headphones.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for consumer electronics research, "Product miniaturization is a key trend in the headphones market. Advances in nanochip technology have resulted in the development of wireless headphones that fit the human ear. The aesthetic appeal of miniature headphones will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Global Headphones Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global headphones market by type (in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear headphones), by technology (wired and wireless headphones), by product (non-smart and smart headphones), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The smart headphones market segment are likely to dominate the overall headphones market share during 2018-2022 due to the introduction of products with additional features. Similarly, the wired headphones segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the next few years.

Few Major Vendors in the Headphones Market are:

Apple

Bose

Samsung Electronics

Sennheiser electronic

Skullcandy

SONY

