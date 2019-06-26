SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top pharmaceutical supply chain challenges in 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005543/en/

Top Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Challenges. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Companies in the pharmaceutical industry have been facing immense challenges in meeting global quality standards. They constantly strive to adhere to new healthcare reforms while minimizing costs, increasing agility, and improving speed to market. This creates the need for companies to improve process development and logistics management capabilities to improve pharmaceutical supply chain management.

At SpendEdge, we understand that pharmaceutical supply chain management is an arduous task and requires a complete analysis of pharmaceutical supply chain challenges and solutions. Therefore, we have listed out the challenges that companies need to address to ensure safer products for patients and increase profit margins.

Improving pharmaceutical supply chain management capabilities requires capacity planning and process developments. Request a free demo to know how our experts can help you gain real-time market information to improve processes.

Top Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Challenges

Supply chain visibility

Poor supply chain visibility makes it difficult for companies to track-and-trace goods. This increases the possibilities of drug shortages, counterfeits, and opioids and makes it imperative for companies to improve supply chain management while ensuring safer products for patients.

Drug counterfeiting

Counterfeiting is one of the most common pharmaceutical supply chain challenges. Counterfeiters target markets where the ability to detect defective products is quite low. They target areas where the penalty for engaging in counterfeiting is low and there is no strict policing. This puts companies with global supply chains at a higher risk and requires them to take immediate actions.

Wondering how you can address these challenges and ensure sustainable growth for the company? Request a free proposal to gain complimentary access to our pharmaceutical supply chain management solution portfolio.

Cold-chain shipping

As the need for biologics is increasing, companies have been compelled to increase their production. Such medicines need a low-temperature range as they are heat sensitive and susceptible to contamination. Keeping such medicines frosty is one of the major pharmaceutical supply chain challenges that companies need to address to adopt cold-chain shipping.

To know more about the pharmaceutical supply chain challenges that companies face today, get in touch with our analysts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005543/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us