

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, rebounding following the steep drop seen in the previous session. Buying interest has waned since the open, however, leading the major averages to pull back off their highs.



Currently, the major averages are hovering in positive territory. The Dow is up 66.30 points or 0.3 percent at 26,614.52, the Nasdaq is up 58.34 points or 0.7 percent at 7,943.05 and the S&P 500 is up 6.53 points or 0.2 percent at 2,923.91.



The early strength on Wall Street came as comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin generated optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal.



Ahead of the highly anticipated G20 meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mnuchin told CNBC the U.S. and China had nearly completed a deal before talks broke down last month.



'We were about 90 percent of the way there and I think there's a path to complete this,' Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC's Hadley Gamble but did not shed any light on the sticking points to achieving the final 10 percent.



Mnuchin refused to speculate on whether a deal would be completed but said he was 'hopeful,' noting 'President Trump and President Xi have a very close working relationship.'



However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant news as they waited for more concrete developments out of the talks.



The positive sentiment may also have been partly offset by a report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly showing another steep drop in durable goods orders in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.3 percent in May after plunging by 2.8 percent in April. The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected durable goods orders to rise by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, excluding another nosedive in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.3 percent in May after edging down by 0.1 percent in April. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent uptick.



Semiconductor stocks are rebounding strongly after coming under pressure in the previous session, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging up by 3.1 percent.



Micron Technology (MU) is leading the sector higher after the chipmaker reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and forecast a rebound in DRAM demand.



Substantial strength has also emerged among energy stocks, which are jumping along with the price of crude oil following the release of a report showing a nosedive in weekly crude oil inventories.



With crude for August delivery spiking $1.96 to $59.79 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 3.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index are both up by 2.4 percent.



Computer hardware and steel stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while notable weakness is visible among tobacco, commercial real estate and pharmaceutical stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.2, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.9 basis points at 2.033 percent.



