STENTYS (FR0010949404 STNT) (Paris:STNT), a French group specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary General Meeting held on June 25, 2019 on the second call approved all of the resolutions.

STENTYS would like to thank all of the shareholders present in person, represented by proxy or who voted by post, for their commitment and continuous support.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available, by the statutory deadline, on the Company's website:

http://www.stentys.com/investisseurs/assemblée-générale.

Upcoming financial publications and events

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019: Thursday July 11, 2019 (after market)

About STENTYS

The STENTYS group develops and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular solutions for the needs of interventional cardiology. Its extensive range of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, coronary and drug-eluting balloons as well as cardiovascular accessories, is marketed in over 60 countries. Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition S, the self-apposing stent that adapts to vessels with variable diameters and enables the treatment of complex arterial disorders, and to its portfolio of balloons and accessories, STENTYS covers all coronary indications.

Additional information is available atwww.stentys.com

STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.

