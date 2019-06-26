Regulatory News:

Today, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) announced its first Schuldscheindarlehen issue, a German Law private placement, raising over €250 million in financing.

The issue, for an initial amount of €150 million, was oversubscribed primary by investors from Germany, Austria and from Asian financial institutions.

The placement consisted of several euro-denominated tranches issued with 5- and 7-year maturities at fixed and floating rates.

This successful debt issue in a market with historically low interest rates confirms the confidence investors place in Lagardère's strategy and enables the Group to diversify its sources of financing.

The transaction was arranged by LBBW (Landesbank Baden-Württemberg) and UniCredit.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

At 31 December 2018, it continues to be structured around four business divisions: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Sports and Entertainment; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

