

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday although losses were just marginal in most of the markets as comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal sometime soon.



Fading hopes about a steep cut in U.S. interest rates anytime soon rendered the mood slightly bearish at the start. Geopolitical concerns hurt as well. However, stocks regained some ground as the session progressed as investors looked ahead to the upcoming G20 summit.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.31%. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany and the U.K. ended weak, with their benchmarks CAC 40 and FTSE 100 losing 0.25% and 0.08%, respectively. Germany's DAX edged up 0.14%, while Switzerland's SMI tumbled 0.61%.



Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed lower. Austria, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Poland and Portugal finished on the positive side.



Swiss stocks declined on reports major stock exchange venues in Europe are set to delist more than 250 Swiss companies on July 1 if there is no solution to the row over bilateral agreements between the European Union and Switzerland.



In Germany, shares of Thyssenkrup jumped more than 7% on reports of a possible offer from Kone for its elevator business.



Deutsche Bank, Adidas and BMW gained 2.3 to 4%. Lufthansa, Bayer, Daimler and Volkswagen also closed on a firm note.



RWE, Beiersdorf, Wirecard, Vonovia, Merck and Siemens ended lower by 1 to 2%.



In the French market, Capgemini, Unibail Rodamco, Vinci, L'Oreal, Sanofi, Vivendi, Atos and Louis Vuitton shed 1 to 3%.



Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal rallied nearly 5% and Technip shares rose 3%. STMicroElectronics, BNP Paribas, Societe Genarale, Credit Agricole, Peugeot, Carrefour and Total moved up 1 to 3%.



In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings shed about 2.7%. Micro Focus, Fresnillo, Schroders, Tesco, Hargreaves Lansdown, Severn Trent, Sergo and Bunzi lost 1.5 to 2%.



IAG, Carnival, Barclays, Phoenix, Johnson Matthey, Kingfisher, Flutter Entertainment, Vodafone Group and Rio Tinto closed on a firm note.



Shares of John Wood Group rose nearly 7% after the company maintained its full year outlook, while announcing improved first half performance.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer confidence is set to fall in July as income expectations suffer significant setbacks, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped to 9.8 in July from 10.1 in June. The score was forecast to fall marginally to 10.0.



U.K. employers' confidence on the economy and their hiring and investment intentions improved since the extension of the Brexit deadline, according to a survey published today.



Employers' confidence in making hiring and investment decisions improved with the index rising 4 percentage points to positive 1, the JobsOutlook survey from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed.



French consumer confidence rose to a 14-month high in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to 101 in June from 99 in May. The score was forecast to rise marginally to its long-term average of 100.



