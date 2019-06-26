Rockwell Trading Services LLC: Markus Heitkoetter - Rockwell Trading - Speaks at International Forum in China

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / Rockwell Trading recently shared its expertise with an international audience. Markus Heitkoetter, CEO of Rockwell Trading, was invited as a guest speaker at the 6th Bogu International Investment Forum June 8 to June 13, 2019. This forum was hosted on a China-Japan cruise ship with 800 attendees. The Bogu International Investment Forum has been initiated as a regular non-government international event by the Homily Group in 2014. This event is held annually, bringing together various domestic and foreign economists, investment experts and entrepreneurs sharing their trading experience. Activities range from analyzing the macro economy, creating a general survey of the financial market and numerous other trading activities for traders to learn from.

Markus Heitkoetter was lined up with several internationally acclaimed financial and economic experts, with some speakers having World Bank and World Financial Research in their portfolio. Markus showcased trading expertise by talking about trend analysis of the Chinese stock market, market forecast and current investment strategy. Also worth noting as a highlight of Markus' presentation was a stock market analysis which covered three levels: Shanghai composite index, blocks and individual stock investment. Market trend analysis is made easier with the help of Rockwell Trading's PowerX Optimizer. Visit Rockwell Trading to learn more about Markus' personal trading journey and the software previously referred to.

The best part about being an expert trader like Markus is being able to work and play at the same time. While on this trip, Markus and the team had the opportunity to take private tours of tourist spots in China such as "The Forbidden City" and "The Great Wall of China." The Rockwell Trading team also enjoyed gastronomic delights that the country has to offer. To check out Markus' fun travel discoveries in China, like and follow the Rockwell Trading Facebook page.

Those interested may want to achieve work-life balance and financial freedom just like Markus, and start a comprehensive and strategic trading journey by attending a Free Rockwell Trading Bootcamp. Interested parties may view upcoming Bootcamp dates and locations by clicking here.

