

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $47.46 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $57.31 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $1.02 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $47.46 Mln. vs. $57.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



