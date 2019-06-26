sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,64 Euro		-1,075
-4,95 %
WKN: 876635 ISIN: US48666K1097 Ticker-Symbol: KBH 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KB HOME Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KB HOME 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,493
21,666
22:56
20,675
20,775
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KB HOME
KB HOME Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KB HOME20,64-4,95 %