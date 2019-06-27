

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands (YUM) Wednesday said it has appointed Chris Turner as Chief Financial Officer.



Turner will be reporting to Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed, effective August 8, 2019. In this role, Turner will assume global responsibility for finance, corporate strategy, supply chain and information technology.



Turner joins Yum! Brands from PepsiCo, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager leading PepsiCo's retail and ecommerce businesses with Walmart in the U.S. and more than 25 countries and across PepsiCo's brands in the beverage, snack and nutrition categories.



'It's a privilege to join the world's largest restaurant company, and I look forward to partnering with Yum! Brands' global leadership team to drive growth and profitability for the company's iconic KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, franchisees and shareholders,' said Turner. 'Yum! Brands' laser-focused business strategy, financial discipline and emphasis on development, innovation and company culture are true differentiators, and I'm thrilled to be part of the company's future success.'



