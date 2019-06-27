

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were little changed and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the properties were offset by support from the oil companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.



For the day, the index slid 5.79 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 2,976.28 after trading between 2,958.46 and 2,986.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.05 points to end at 1,560.51.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.34 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.83 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.54 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.29 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.27 percent, PetroChina gained 0.43 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.30 percent, China Shenhua Energy was up 0.05 percent, Gemdale lost 0.42 percent, Poly Development dropped 0.85 percent, China Vanke dipped 0.32 percent and CITIC Securities retreated 0.81 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks failed to sustain an early upward move on Wednesday before ending the session mixed.



The Dow shed 11.40 points or 0.04 percent to 26,536.82, while the NASDAQ added 25.25 points or 0.32 percent to 7,909.97 and the S&P 500 fell 3.60 points or 0.12 percent to 2,913.78.



The early strength on Wall Street came as comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin generated optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. But buying interest waned as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they waited for more concrete developments.



The positive sentiment may also have been partly offset by a report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly showing another steep drop in durable goods orders in May.



Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Wednesday, lifted by data showing a much bigger than expected fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $1.55 or 2.7 percent at $59.38 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide May numbers for industrial profits later today; in April, profits were down 3.7 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX