

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) supervisory board plans to discuss and possibly approve next steps toward expanding an alliance with Ford Motor Co. (F) when it meets in two weeks, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



An agreement announced in January to cooperate on vans and pickup trucks with Ford could be firmed up at the July 11 board meeting, with the alliance potentially extending to include joint work on self-driving and electric-car technology, the report said.



According to the reports, Volkswagen's partnership with Ford is likely to include an investment in the U.S. company's autonomous affiliate Argo AI, and a deal could be announced as early as July.



In January, Auto giants Volkswagen and Ford Motor announced the launch of a global alliance to jointly develop commercial vans as well as medium-sized pickups for global markets, beginning as early as 2022. The two automakers would also collaborate on electric vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX