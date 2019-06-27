Medical Travel Companions (MTC), the Leading Travel Assistance Provider, Joins the HERE Mobility Marketplace

Partnership to provide B2B ground transportation solutions for customers in need of non-medical travel assistance from transportation hubs across the world

SYDNEY, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HERE Mobility, announced today that Medical Travel Companions (MTC), a leading provider of transportation and concierge services for travelers who require assistance, has joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace and made HERE Mobility their leading ground transportation provider. The partnership will connect MTC's customers to transportation providers on the HERE Mobility Marketplace, providing users with the widest array of mobility options on a single multi-modal platform.

Travel is complicated for the 1 billion people worldwide living with a disability. Mishandled wheelchairs, busy young families, communication barriers with personnel, and physical impediments complicate domestic and international travel. Even fully able travelers can dread the travel process if they are elderly, anxiety-prone, underage, or traveling with young children or a large group. In these cases, a travel companion can ease the journey from A to B yet once a flight reaches its destination, travelers and their companions still must secure reliable ground transportation that meets their unique needs.

The HERE Mobility Marketplace is an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace that aggregates all mobility services and transit options in real-time, including taxis, private hires, public transport, and more. HERE Mobility's partnerships with local transportation suppliers enable businesses like MTC to provide smooth and reliable transportation services to their customers. MTC will utilize HERE Mobility's concierge service, a B2B system that allows businesses to take transportation coordination off their customers' hands. MTC can book and manage all their clients rides via a single, streamlined dashboard that offers them all the different options.

"We are happy to partner with Medical Travel Companions, enabling them to offer transportation services to their customers," said Liad Itzhak, SVP, Head of HERE Mobility. "We understand that a significant part of the population struggles every time they need to travel and believe that transportation should be accessible and easy to use for all."

"Medical Travel Companions seeks to create a unique, personalized customer experience from pick-up all the way through to the traveler's destination," said CEO Ben Wilson. "We are excited to partner with HERE Mobility as it enriches the customer experience we provide. When locals, tourists, and visitors need transportation options, we want to connect them to mobility services that best fit their needs, whether that be handicap accessibility, accommodation for large groups, or options offering greater affordability. The Mobility Marketplace's concierge service is the easiest, most seamless system for providing this added service to our valued clients."

About HERE Mobility

HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem in order to achieve mobility efficiency. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility has created an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, connecting mobility supply and demand in real-time to empower people and businesses worldwide.

By providing the right tools and technologies, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide. Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from over 500 cities in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace with a total of more than 1.5 million vehicles. The HERE Mobility Marketplace is already operational in dozens of cities worldwide including LA, Amsterdam, Athens and Barcelona and is expected to open in over 100 cities in 2019. Learn more.

About Medical Travel Companions

Medical Travel Companions has partnered with airlines, airports, governments, hospitals and HERE Mobility. MTC use qualified Nurses and Paramedics for non-emergency concierge services creating independence for customers who love to travel but require assistance or reassurance. This could be; airport "transit care", a local trip to the doctor/shops or a three week international holiday. Visit: www.medicaltravelcompanions.com

