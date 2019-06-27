

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said that it recently discovered a new problem with the 737 Max jet that Boeing must mitigate before the plane is returned to service.



'The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate,' the agency said in a statement. But, it did not provide any specifics.



The FAA discovered that data processing by a flight computer on the jetliner could cause the plane to dive in a way that pilots had difficulty recovering from in simulator tests, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The 737 Max jet was grounded after a March 10 crash in Ethiopia within five months of a similar crash off Indonesia, killing a combined 346 people.



'The FAA will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so. We continue to evaluate Boeing's software modification to the MCAS and we are still developing necessary training requirements,' the FAA said in the statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX